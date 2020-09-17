SACRAMENTO — A growing number of mayors across the country support giving cash to low-income families with no restrictions on how they can spend it — part of a growing movement to establish a guaranteed minimum income to combat poverty and systemic racism.
Mayors in at least 25 cities — from Los Angeles to Paterson, New Jersey — have pledged to support such programs as part of the group Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. They are led by Michael Tubbs, the 30-year-old mayor of Stockton, who launched one of the country’s first guaranteed income programs last year with the help of private donations from Silicon Valley.
The idea of guaranteed income programs has been around for decades, but it got a lot of attention in the US as the centerpiece of Andrew Yang’s failed bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Critics have scoffed at Yang’s plan, which would have cost $2.8 trillion a year while giving every American $1,000 a month. Pilot programs launching in some cities across the country are covering just a few hundred people at most. The goal, Tubbs said, is to convince the federal government to launch a guaranteed income program by providing “the stories and the cover to do what is right.”
“It has to be a federal solution,” he said Wednesday. “We understand that a guaranteed income is not a panacea for everything (but) is a powerful tool that provides a floor for everyone.”
"giving cash to low-income" How "STUPID" I had a homeless man staying in my garage...I watched his actions for almost a year...What "wrecked" him...When he was 14 years old his father "Forest Ranger" passed away in an accident..he stated receiving a social security check for $1000 a month...because of this "free money" he became accustomed to free money...He never got a driver's license, has never held down a job for any amount of time...the Free money spoiled him (YMMV). Take a look at welfare...been around for decades...and has become a lifestyle for some (Parasites), yet we still have poverty. Free money is the Dem weasels way of creating dependants...that will always vote for the hand-out queens. Those supporting handing out free money (it's not free its the taxpayers money) are scum...looking to create parasites (Democrat voters)
