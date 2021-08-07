LANCASTER — Rather than two separate presentations at the Lancaster and Palmdale City Council meetings as he has done in the past, Antelope Valley College President Ed Knudson invited mayors R. Rex Parris and Steve Hofbauer and other city officials and dignitaries to AV College’s Performing Arts Theatre on Thursday night for a “Best of Intentions” State of the College address.
“We are very pleased to have members of both major communities in our service area here this evening in support of us,” Knudson said in his introduction.
AV College Board President Michael Adams, Clerk Barbara Gaines and trustees Michelle Harvey and Michael Rives attended the event. Attendees toured Measure AV construction projects prior to the presentation.
“Part of what I wanted to share with you tonight is where we’ve come and where we’re going,” said Knudson, who provided updates on the various construction projects, which are expected to be completed by 2024 and will accommodate up to 30,000 students.
AV College’s fall semester starts Aug. 16.
“The kids are coming back,” Knudson said. “We’re here; we’re ready.”
“Best of Intentions,” Knudson explained, is that they trust every employee will do their job the best way they know how and that employees put that same trust in administration.
“We’re going to continue to work with that phrase and see if we can’t regain some civility that has been lost over the last 17 months,” Kundson said.
The phrase also means service to students and to the community.
‘If we’re serving our community, our students will be served,” Knudson said.
Knudson provided a brief historical lesson on AV College, which started as an extension of Antelope Valley Joint Union High School District.
“We were founded in 1929 on an emergency resolution through the high school Board of trustees at the time to beat a state law that was going to prohibit high schools from running colleges,” Knudson said, adding the resolution passed two weeks prior to the state law.
AV College started with 20 students some 92 years ago. Student enrollment pre-pandemic was 18,000 unduplicated students. For the 2020-21 academic year, the first full year under the pandemic, student enrollment was 15,429 students. AV College has 1,300 employees, with 184 full-time faculty and 660 adjunct faculty. There are 280 classified employees and 50 administrative management staff.
In addition to the 135-acre main campus in Lancaster, there is a 50,000-square-foot Palmdale Center and the new adjacent 21,000 square-foot Palmdale Technology Center. The college also offers instruction at Gen. William J. Fox Airfield. The college also serves more than 200 students at the California State Prison, Los Angeles County. Students at Rosamond High Early College Campus in the Southern Kern Unified School District have access to six to eight college classes.
Knudson also covered the college’s $147 million annual budget, which includes an $82 million unrestricted general fund budget as well as restricted funds and between $38 million to $40 million in federal financial aid.
“Eighty percent of our student body is receiving some form of financial aid to attend college,” Knudson said.
Measure AV, the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016, includes a $35 million fund to cover future renovations and repairs of college facilities in perpetuity.
“We won’t ever be dependent again on Sacramento to be able to take care of this place,” Knudson said, adding they will gladly take any money the state sends them.
AV College is debt-free, which generated applause from audience members when Knudson said it. The college will also pay off approximately $6.25 million remaining in employee retirement benefit liabilities. They will also guard against future pension increases and costs.
The college will refinance Measure AV bonds this year to lower interest rates but not the terms. The bond refinancing has saved taxpayers more than $40 million over the past five years. AV College’s favorable credit rating — Aa2 from Standard and Poor and A flat from Moody’s — has also saved taxpayers money, the president said.
Knudson also highlighted the college’s degree and certificate programs.
AV College offers a bachelor’s degree program in airframe manufacturing technology program. The college is one of 15 community colleges statewide to offer a bachelor’s degree. This year the college will graduate its fourth class.
The college also offers multiple transfer degree programs, including an honors program with the University of California, Los Angeles, an articulated program with the California State University system and The Law Scholars program that guarantees students who successfully complete it admission to partnered law schools.
AV College also has an award-winning nursing program and successful Aircraft Fabrication and Assembly rapid training program with 94% placement.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the college has provided students assistance with books, laptops and Chromebooks, “hot” spots, food and clothing.
“We lent over 800 laptops and Chromebooks to students to ensure accessibility and 400 ‘hot’ spots when they didn’t have access to wireless at all,” Knudson said.
In addition, with federal and state COVID relief funds the college distributed more than $17 million in cash grants to students. Officials are also working with the City of Lancaster to provide housing for students experiencing homelessness.
Every classroom at the college is equipped with a Zoom camera and microphone so those students who cannot attend in person can participate from home. Students can choose remote learning when they register.
The college offers 750 free bus passes every semester for students through a partnership with the Antelope Valley Transit Authority and Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District. There are also programs for veterans and first year students.
The Antelope Valley College Foundation has a nearly $10 million endowment, up from $4 million six years ago. During that time the individual endowments for student scholarships have grown from 27 to 100. Last year the foundation awarded $226,000 to 212 students.
