PALMDALE — Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt announced Tuesday she is battling advanced cancer, but plans to continue in her duties on the Council while she fights.
“I’ve been recently diagnosed with advanced stage 4 cancer. Unfortunately, despite regular screenings, the cancer has spread rapidly. It’s in my lymph nodes, my organs, my bones and my spine,” Bettencourt said attending the Council meeting via video conference.
“As I get ready to face the biggest battle of my life, I want to assure everyone in District Three and the city overall that I fully intend to maintain my position as councilperson and mayor pro tem,” she said. “I’m a strong person and I will this the fight of my life, no matter how much pain I am in.”
Despite being in extreme pain, Bettencourt said she has been trying to attend public events as much as she can; for example, the Muslim Family Day held last weekend, where she was seen using a walker.
Bettencourt said she will have “good days and bad days” as she proceeds through treatment, and said she hopes the public will be patient with her “if I miss an event here and there.”
“It’s been my honor to serve this city and it will continue to be my honor to serve this city,” she said.
“I embrace the challenge. I will move forward with full strength and I want to conquer this disease if possible,” Bettencourt said. “I appreciate your love and support.”
Stage 4 cancer means the cancer has spread to other parts of the body; it is also called metastatic cancer.
Bettencourt said she made the announcement as she felt the public had a right to know.
Bettencourt’s announcement brought applause from those gathered in the Council Chambers, and words of sympathy and support from members of the Council.
“It puts things in perspective,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Let us know what you need.”
