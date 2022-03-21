ANTIOCH — The mayor of Antioch has apologized after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said he was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol, early Saturday, after dining with a friend.
Thorpe was the only occupant of a Volvo that was pulled over on Interstate 680 shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the highway patrol said in a news release.
