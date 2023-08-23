Obit Baughan Football

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Maxie Baughan attends an NFL football game between the Eagles and the New York Giants, Oct. 19, 2015, in Philadelphia. 

ATLANTA (AP) — Maxie Baughan, a College Football Hall of Famer from Georgia Tech and a nine-time Pro Bowler in the NFL, has died. He was 85.

The Philadelphia Eagles said Baughan died Saturday of natural causes at his home in Ithaca, NY. Baughan, who spent six seasons with the Eagles, was surrounded by family members when he passed away, according to the team.

