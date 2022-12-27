NEW YORK (AP) — Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65.
Faithless announced his death on social media, Saturday, saying he “died peacefully in his sleep last night.”
“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible,” the band’s statement reads.
Additional details about his death were not immediately available.
Born Maxwell Fraser in London, Maxi Jazz emerged in the British club scene, in the 1980s, as a DJ on pirate radio and founder of the Soul Food Cafe System. He later formed Faithless along with producer-instrumentalist-DJ Rollo Armstrong, keyboardist-DJ Sister Bliss and singer-songwriter Jamie Cotto. They drew upon such a wide range of influences that their record company described their debut album “Reverence,” released, in 1996, as “folk-house-hip-hop-blues-ambience-jazz-rap for the dance floor and sofa.”
“Reverence” did not catch on initially, but eventually gained a wide following; the band went on to global popularity through its dynamic stage performances and albums including “Outrospective” and the greatest hits collection “Forever Faithless.”
Faithless broke up, in 2011, but reunited recently, without Jazz, who had since formed Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys.
