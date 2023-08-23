Hawaii Fires

Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands Monday next to missing person flyers while waiting for a post office to open in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Associated Press

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Two weeks after the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people remain unaccounted for — a staggering number for officials facing huge challenges to determine how many of those perished and how many may have made it to safety but haven’t checked in.

Something similar happened after a wildfire in 2018 that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise, Calif. Authorities in Butte County, home to Paradise, ultimately published a list of the missing in the local newspaper, a decision that helped identify scores of people who had made it out alive but were listed as missing. Within a month, the list dropped from 1,300 names to only a dozen.

