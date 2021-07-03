Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old mattresses and box springs for free at collection events hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force.
Residents can drop up to 10 mattresses or box springs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31 at the Los Angeles County Public Works road yard at 17341 East Ave. J, north of Lake Los Angeles.
Residents can also drop off mattresses from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the county Public Works road yard at 38126 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.
The mattress disposal events are only for residents, not businesses. Mattresses and box springs will not be accepted from commercial business haulers.
