PALMDALE — Northrop Grumman Senior Program Manager Dr. Kimberly Cross always had a high interest in math and science.
She completed science fair projects in seventh grade. At the University of California, Riverside, Cross completed a lot of undergraduate research. The graduate student in charge would assign Cross a small part of the project.
“It would frustrate me,” Cross said in a telephone interview. “I would never get to see something from beginning to end.”
That inspired Cross to attend graduate school. After completing her undergraduate work, she attended graduate school at the University of California, Los Angeles. She kept the same major — chemical engineering — to maintain the foundation she was building.
Cross explained that she wanted to do independent research to “work something from cradle to grave” and “be able to build my foundation and knowledge base.”
Cross attended school for seven years. The final project she worked on was for advanced energy applications, making fuel cells and supercapacitor materials.
“Big picture, we’re making materials for alternative energy applications,” Cross said.
While she was in graduate school at UCLA, Cross learned about Northrop Grumman through her brother, who had an internship with the aerospace company. (Her brother was an electrical engineer at Stanford University.)
“I never knew about Northrop Grumman until I literally was dropping him off at the company,” Cross said.
A couple of years later, Michael Johnson Jr. one of Cross’ good friends from the National Society of Black Engineers, who works at Northrop Grumman, thought the company would be a good fit for Cross when she finished school. One of the requisitions Johnson sent Cross was for a survivability engineering position. Cross did not know what that meant at first, so she researched it.
“Survivability is the world of stealth technologies at Northrup Grumman,” Cross said. “Lo and behold, I was entering the world of stealth materials.”
Cross’s second day of work at Northrop Grumman found her in a research lab dressed in white lab coat conducting polymer chemistry-type research to understand if materials could be flexible and return to their original state.
Cross originally thought she would be a medical doctor. Her original major was biochemistry. A Bay Area native, Cross had an internship at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory the summer after her first year in college.
“I did not do well in biology,” Cross said.
Her mentors at the lab, who were all chemical engineers, suggested she focus on the areas where she excelled — chemistry and math — and consider becoming an engineer. Cross took their advice.
In 2012, Cross became the first Black woman to graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles Samueli School of Engineering with a Ph.D. in chemical engineering.
Cross serves as advisor for the National Society of Black Engineers. She provides guidance for high school and undergraduate students as well as professionals. She provides them guidance on how to go through school, enter the professional workplace, or how to get to and navigate graduate school.
“I’m always here to provide a sounding board of information,” Cross said.
Cross worked at Northrop Grumman in Palmdale, from 2018 to 2020, two to three times a week, making test articles. She started working full-time, in May 2020.
“My day is never boring,” Cross said.
As program manager, Cross leads a team of more than 200 people. Her title is Integrated Product Lead. She works with people at the technician level up to vice presidents on a daily basis.
“We are doing a lot of very important work to make sure that we are developing products to keep our country safe,” Cross said. “The best thing about it is I work with great people.”
