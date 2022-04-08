SACRAMENTO — A suspect arrested in connection with last weekend’s mass shooting outside bars near the California state Capitol served less than half his 10-year sentence because of voter-approved changes to state law that lessened the punishment for his felony convictions and provided a chance for earlier release.
Smiley Allen Martin was freed, in February, after serving time for punching a girlfriend, dragging her from her home by her hair and whipping her with a belt, according to court and prison records. Those count as nonviolent offenses under California law, which considers only about two dozen crimes to be violent felonies — things like murder, rape, arson and kidnapping.
Martin, 27, was arrested, Tuesday, on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. He is among the 12 people wounded during Sunday’s shooting, which killed six others. Police say the violence was a shootout between rival gangs in which at least five people fired weapons, including Martin’s brother, Dandrae Martin, who also was arrested.
Smiley Martin typically would have remained behind bars, until at least May, after serving a minimum of half his time for his previous arrest, in 2017, but prison officials evidently used a very expansive approach to applying time credits to his sentence, said Gregory Totten, chief executive officer of the California District Attorneys Association and a former Ventura County district attorney.
“They’ve been given very broad authority to early release folks and to give them additional credit and all kinds of considerations for purposes of reducing the length of sentence that somebody serves,” Totten said.
Corrections officials did not dispute that Martin was among thousands of inmates receiving additional credits that sped up his release under state law.
How are the Democrats policies working out for you ?...It costs more to survive, and survival is more dangerous with Democrats at the helm. Anyone with even minimal common sense would realize the Democrats are a Pathetic Joke....Seems the Parasites and Pedophiles still support the Democrats...that's about it.
