Switzerland Rockslide

A large part of the rock masses fell Thursday night toward the village of Brienz-Brinzauls below the rockfall “Brienzer Rutsch” in Switzerland. The rock masses just missed the village.

 Associated Press

BERLIN — A huge mass of rock slid down a mountainside above a Swiss village that was evacuated last month, stopping just short of the settlement, which remained unscathed, relieved local officials said Friday.

Some 67 million cubic feet of rock had been deemed at risk of breaking away — and potentially of destroying the village of Brienz, in the southeastern Graubuenden region of Switzerland.

