BERLIN — A huge mass of rock slid down a mountainside above a Swiss village that was evacuated last month, stopping just short of the settlement, which remained unscathed, relieved local officials said Friday.
Some 67 million cubic feet of rock had been deemed at risk of breaking away — and potentially of destroying the village of Brienz, in the southeastern Graubuenden region of Switzerland.
Brienz was evacuated on May 12 after geologists warned that the Alpine rock looming over the village could break loose. In recent days, local officials said rock movements on the slope were accelerating.
Much of the rock mass tumbled toward Brienz between 11 p.m. and midnight on Thursday night, the local council said. It added that there was no damage to the village and the rockslide stopped just short of it, leaving a “meters-high deposit” in front of the school building.
