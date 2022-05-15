MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port staff will name the streets that line the rocket test site area on the facility’s north side, after the Board of Directors agreed to delegate the duties.
The several roads amongst various test stands have not been named during their many years of use, but a number of the companies with operations there now need an address to use when applying for permits with Kern County to make improvements to the sites, General Manager Todd Lindner said.
“Without the roads being named, it’s difficult for them to get permits,” he said, and some companies have made up names themselves to address the issue.
There are seven roads that need naming in the area, and nine potential names were presented to the Board, on May 6.
Berm Road is one suggestion, for the road that is already known by airport staff and tenants by that name.
Other suggestions are named in memory or honor of people who have played a role at the airport over the years.
This is in keeping with other naming practices across the airport, where existing streets are named for people important to its development or businesses, such as Sabovich Street, named for the former general manager who developed the airport.
These include roads named after Eric Blackwell, Todd Ivens and Glen May, three Scaled Composites employees killed in an explosion during a rocket motor test in 2007; and Mike Hill, a National Test Pilot School pilot killed in a crash in 2014. Former airport directors JoAnn Painter, Cathy Hansen, Allen Peterson and Bill Deaver were also suggested as namesakes.
Scaled Composites pilot Mike Alsbury, killed in the SpaceShipTwo accident in 2014, was also suggested as a namesake by the Board. Lindner said his name was certainly under consideration, and inadvertently left off the list of nine presented to the Board.
Naming a road after Deaver, who recently resigned his seat due to moving outside the airport district, may have some complications, as there is already a Deaver Lane in Mojave, off the airport property, Director Jimmy Balentine said.
The Board unanimously agreed to have Lindner choose the road names and submit them to Kern County.
