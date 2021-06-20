It occurs to me that:
This is column No. 5,530.
The classic example of irony is the long-awaited California reopening arriving at the same time as a record-setting heatwave that made us not want to get out and go places.
After going regularly in the early days, I didn’t get to many Lancaster JetHawks games over the past few years, but I miss having our own minor league team in town.
Speaking of local baseball, how about those Lancaster High Eagles — CIF Division 7 champions?
Today is Father’s Day and the 108th anniversary of the birth of my father, Melville Warford, in Bucks County, Penn.
The right-wing cable stations say President Joe Biden’s summit with Vladimir Putin was a disaster, the left-wing cable shows say it was a triumph, so we can infer it was fair to middling.
Kudos to the firefighters for knocking down Thursday’s fire at 90th Street West and Avenue K before it burned any homes.
Living outside of town always struck me as appealing, but less so during fire season.
While we all know it is not the “safe and sane” fireworks that create problems for Valley residents, Palmdale should ban them nonetheless because they signal to citizens that personal fireworks are OK.
My favorite heat joke: It was so hot Thursday I saw a dog chasing a cat down Lancaster Boulevard, and they were both walking.
It is good to see the government declare Juneteenth — June 19, the day in 1865 when the last slaves learned the Civil War was over and they were free — a national holiday.
If you like sleeping at night, do not read Nicole Perlroth’s fascinating but downright terrifying nonfiction work on cybersecurity: “This is How They Tell Me the World Ends.”
In the 1960s it was the left who resisted government, the system, the man — now it is the right that protests what it sees as oppressive government.
Despite our toasty desert temperatures, the worst, most debilitating heat I ever experienced was in Washington in 2010, when both the heat and humidity climbed near the century mark.
The Democrats and the national media told us Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett were far-right ideologues who would roll back all that is good and decent in America if confirmed to the Supreme Court — wrong again.
Good news: tax experts say you can deduct your ransom payments if you are hit by cybercriminals.
I still see many people wearing masks despite them no longer being required in most places — either those people are not fully vaccinated or they have just grown so accustomed to the masks they don’t feel safe without them.
Yes, I can attest that it was stressful teaching during the pandemic, but a survey (funded by the teachers union) saying that teaching was the most stressful job during the pandemic goes a bit too far.
Sorry to read that the first family’s dog, Champ, has died — expect CNN and MSNBC to pre-empt regular programming for full coverage of the funeral.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
