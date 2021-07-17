PALMDALE — With community transmission of COVID-19 increasing rapidly, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will again require people regardless of their vaccination status to wear masks in indoor settings as of 11:59 p.m. today.
The county reported 1,537 new infections Thursday, the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early March. Thursday’s test positivity rate was 3.7%; on June 15, the test positivity rate was around 0.5%.
“Because of this rapid rise, as well as the increasing presence of the more easily transmitted Delta variant of the virus, and the millions of people potentially at risk of infection, together we must reduce our risk of infection and our risk for potentially infecting others,” county Public Health officials said.
As of July 11, more than 10,712,037 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County including 71,322, or 58% in Palmdale, and 63,330, or 51% in Lancaster. Of these, 5,946,447 were first doses and 4,763,590 were second doses.
Among LA County residents 16 and over, 69% have received one dose of vaccine and 61% have been fully vaccinated. Among LA County seniors 65 and over, 88% have received one dose of vaccine and 78% have been fully vaccinated.
The High Desert Medical Group and Kaiser Permanente vaccination sites operated in partnerships with the City of Lancaster at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds will be open for two more days only, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and July 24. The sites offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
On average, no more than 200 vaccines were given at both sites on a daily basis.
