LOS ANGELES — The US Marshals Service announced today that it has recovered 13 endangered missing children, including runaways and those abducted by non-custodial persons, in the Southland in an operation that ran from March 1 to May 15, including one in the Antelope Valley.
The multi-agency operation called We Will Find You is the first nationwide missing child operation focused on geographical areas with high clusters of critically missing children, according to the USMS.
“We will continue to make the recovery of critically-missing children our top priority,’’ US Marshal David Singer of the Central District of California said in a statement.
“Our main focus is to raise awareness to deter child exploitation and work with our law enforcement partners to locate and recover endangered missing children.’’
Among the recoveries in the Los Angeles area were:
• A 16-year-old female who had run away on Jan. 20 and was a possible victim of human trafficking. She was safely found in the Lancaster area on April 6.
• A 16-year-old female who had run away in December 2022 and was a possible victim of human trafficking. She was recovered in Long Beach on March 9.
• A 16-year-old female who had run away on March 11 and was a possible victim of human trafficking. She was safely recovered prior to boarding in Greyhound bus in Los Angeles on March 31.
• A 16-year-old female who had run away in February and was a possible victim of human trafficking. She was found in the Lancaster area on April 11.
13 endangered children...American citizens no doubt. How many 3rd world children do you think are lost in a "day"...13...23, 73...? The powerful has watched as Americans have witnessed many crimes...and do nothing about it. The Powerful have nothing to worry about......Huh sheeple ;) Enjoy
