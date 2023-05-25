LOS ANGELES — The US Marshals Service announced today that it has recovered 13 endangered missing children, including runaways and those abducted by non-custodial persons, in the Southland in an operation that ran from March 1 to May 15, including one in the Antelope Valley.

The multi-agency operation called We Will Find You is the first nationwide missing child operation focused on geographical areas with high clusters of critically missing children, according to the USMS.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

13 endangered children...American citizens no doubt. How many 3rd world children do you think are lost in a "day"...13...23, 73...? The powerful has watched as Americans have witnessed many crimes...and do nothing about it. The Powerful have nothing to worry about......Huh sheeple ;) Enjoy

