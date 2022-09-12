Obit-Marsha Hunt

Actor Marsha Hunt arrives at the 2013 Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon, in Beverly Hills.

 Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

TORONTO (AP) — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104.

Hunt, who appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows, died, Wednesday, at her home in Sherman Oaks, said Roger Memos, the writer-director of the 2015 documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity.”

