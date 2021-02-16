The public is invited to take part in virtual activities and events as NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover nears entry, descent and landing on the Red Planet on Thursday.
The live broadcast, including landing commentary, is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. PST. NASA will offer multiple opportunities to watch the broadcast on its social media channels such a YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion, Theta TV and the NASA App.
Perseverance and its companion Ingenuity, a four-pound helicopter attached to the belly of the rover, launched from Cape Canaveral on July 30.
Perseverance will search for signs of ancient life on Mars and collect samples of rock and sediment in tubes for potential return to Earth by later missions. Ingenuity’s mission is experimental and independent from the rover. Its key objectives are to prove powered flight in the thin atmosphere of Mars, according to NASA.
The tiny helicopter is about 19 tall. The counter-rotating blades span about four feet and spin around at about 2,400 rpm.
During landing, the rover will plunge through the thin Martian atmosphere at more than 12,000 mph. A parachute and powered descent will slow the rover down to about two mph. During what is known as the sky crane maneuver, the descent stage will lower the rover on three cables to land softly on six wheels at Jezero Crater.
“If there’s one thing we know, it’s that landing on Mars is never easy,” NASA Associate Administrator for Communications Marc Etkind said in a statement. “But as NASA’s fifth Mars rover, Perseverance has an extraordinary engineering pedigree and mission team. We are excited to invite the entire world to share this exciting event with us.”
For details on the mission visit https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/ or https://www.facebook.com/NASA/
