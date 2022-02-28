ACTON — Vasquez High School will get a marquee sign installed at the corner of the school’s parking lot near the entrance along Cedral Street.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a contract with Los Angeles-based firm TDM Architects Inc. for the architectural, structural engineering and electrical engineering services for the sign. The total cost is $21,885.
The marquee will be pole mounted and shall not exceed eight feet in height so that it does not require Division of the State Architect review. The footings, pole and mounting shall be designed and engineered per the state Building Code, according to the proposal.
The sign was originally supposed to be installed at the Acton-Agua Dulce District office.
