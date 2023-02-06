LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District will pay consultant Grady Communications LLC $50,000 to work on a marketing campaign to communicate A-G requirements to students, teachers and parents.

A-G requirements are the minimum admission requirements for the University of California or California Sate University. It typically involves at least four years of English, three or four years of mathematics, two or three years of science with lab, two or three years of a foreign language and one year of visual and performing arts.

