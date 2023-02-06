LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District will pay consultant Grady Communications LLC $50,000 to work on a marketing campaign to communicate A-G requirements to students, teachers and parents.
A-G requirements are the minimum admission requirements for the University of California or California Sate University. It typically involves at least four years of English, three or four years of mathematics, two or three years of science with lab, two or three years of a foreign language and one year of visual and performing arts.
According to the California Department of Education, 60.8% of District graduates from the 2019-20 School Year (the most recent data available) were headed to college in or out of state. That school year was the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consultant Claire Grady will work with the District to create a data-driven marketing plan that is intended to inspire students, teachers and parents to shift their mindset about A-G performance through a three-phase program: research and discovery, strategic planning and creative development.
The cost breakdown is $20,000 for research and discovery, which includes development and launch of a student and parent survey. She will also moderate three focus groups with teachers and counselors.
The cost estimate for strategic planning is $10,000 to develop a strategic planning marketing plan.
The estimated $20,000 for creative development is for the creation and delivery of comprehensive messaging guide per audience, distinctive campaign branding and digital design files for posters, postcard mailers, social media graphics and web banners, according to a description.
The Board unanimously approved the agreement as part of the consent calendar at the Jan. 19 meeting.
