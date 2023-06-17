LANCASTER — A longtime gas station convenience market that lost its Type 20 Alcoholic Beverage Control License for the off-sale of beer and wine five years ago will get it back after the Lancaster Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit at Monday’s meeting.
The Cruise Thru Dairy gas station and convenience market at 504 East Ave. K had its license revoked in 2018 as a result of conduct related to the sale of alcohol at the location, according to a report by planner Mitzi Alvarado. The 76 gas station has been in business for about 27 years. The station consists of a 2.261 square-foot gas canopy with a 2,186 square-foot convenience market with adjacent businesses.
The business operation has had no notable issues with law enforcement since the license was revoked. The applicant, Cruise Thru Dairy/Tiffany Ngo, reapplied for the Type 20 license in January 2022. At the time, a Type 20 license required a Conditional Use Permit. However, Type 20 license no longer requires a Conditional Use Permit for a convenience market requesting beer and wine after the City Council adopted an ordinance last October amending city code, and the request was elevated to the Planning Commission given the nature and history of the revocation, Alvarado said at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.
“Staff, public safety and sheriff’s department have worked with the applicant to mitigate specific concerns with the proposed alcohol,” Alvarado said.
For example, the conditional use permit and business license will be revoked immediately by the commission if there is any illegal activity or a public nuisance should occur.
Commissioner King Moore II asked about a letter from “baby girl” sent to commissioners that alleged the license was revoked due to sales to a minor.
“It had nothing to do with sales to a minor,” applicant representative Ralph Saltsman of SSJ Law — Solomon Saltsman & Jamieson — said at meeting.
The incident that led to the revocation of the alcohol license had to do with an alcohol customer who parked at a gas dispensary and refused to move for a “very, very long time after repeated requests,” he said.
Saltsman’s client hit the vehicle with a stick. She was charged with malicious mischief, something he said would not happen again. She pleaded no contest and subsequently lost the alcohol license, he said.
Commissioner Leslie Underwood expressed concern about the number of places selling alcohol in the area.
“How would this be any better?” Underwood asked.
“I’ll defer in part to staff,” Saltsman said. “They thought that the project had merit and that the ABC License should go forward with the blessing of the Planning Commission.”
He added that the application received additional scrutiny and that law enforcement deemed that sales of alcoholic beverages would not be a detriment to the area and the community.
“The conditions that are listed in the documents before you demonstrate a seriousness on the part of my client,” he said, adding that she will adhere to the strict conditions.
The commission voted 5-1 to approve the conditional use permit, with Underwood dissenting and Chairman James Vose absent.
