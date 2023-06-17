Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — A longtime gas station convenience market that lost its Type 20 Alcoholic Beverage Control License for the off-sale of beer and wine five years ago will get it back after the Lancaster Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit at Monday’s meeting.

The Cruise Thru Dairy gas station and convenience market at 504 East Ave. K had its license revoked in 2018 as a result of conduct related to the sale of alcohol at the location, according to a report by planner Mitzi Alvarado. The 76 gas station has been in business for about 27 years. The station consists of a 2.261 square-foot gas canopy with a 2,186 square-foot convenience market with adjacent businesses.

