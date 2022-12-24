LOS ANGELES — Federal lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people.

The Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act was included in the $858 billion defense spending bill that President Joe Biden signed, Friday.

You can Thank Idiots like Rep. Salud Carbajal and Sen. Dianne Feinstein for the extra cost you will pay...the next time you go deep sea fishing.... Dems in Action...Enjoy

