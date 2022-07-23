Marines Seafaring Tanks

The US Marine Corps will keep its new amphibious combat vehicle out of the water while it investigates why two of the vehicles ran into troubles, this week, off the Southern California coast.

 Associated Press files

SAN DIEGO — The US Marine Corps will keep its new amphibious combat vehicle — a kind of seafaring tank — out of the water while it investigates why two of the vehicles ran into trouble off Southern California’s coast, this week, amid high surf, military officials said, Wednesday.

No Marines or sailors were injured when one of the vehicles rolled onto its side, Tuesday, in waves that were unusually high because of a storm in the southern hemisphere. The other one became disabled when waves as high as eight feet slammed the coastline.

