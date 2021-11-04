LOS ANGELES — The remains of a Marine from California who was killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced.
Pfc. Walter L. Collier of Burbank was identified, on May 25 but his family only recently received a full briefing, the agency said in a statement, this week.
Collier was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island when Japanese aircraft attacked. Multiple torpedo hits quickly caused the warship to capsize.
Collier was among 429 crewmen killed but his remains were among many that could not be identified for decades.
