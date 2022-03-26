DANA POINT — A US Marine is in custody after a deadly fight at a Southern California pizzeria on St. Patrick’s Day, authorities said, Thursday.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a pizza parlor in Dana Point, on March 17, for two men in a brawl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Michael Terry, 38, of Laguna Niguel, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died, the next day, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The other person, later identified as Jack Issacson, left the restaurant before the deputies arrived.
Investigators do not know whether the two men knew each other beforehand.
Issacson, 20, of San Diego, was arrested, Wednesday, and booked on suspicion of homicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was being held on $1 million bail, on Thursday night.
Jail records list Issacson’s occupation as “military” and Fox 5 San Diego reports that sheriff’s spokesperson Carrie Braun confirmed Issacson’s status as an active Marine at the time of the attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.