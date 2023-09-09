France Obit Bohan

French fashion designer Marc Bohan visits with his models after the Dior collection presentation in Paris in 1970. Bohan who served as Dior’s artistic director for nearly three decades, died Wednesday at age 97.

 Associated Press

Dior’s longest-serving creative director Marc Bohan, whose slim silhouette designs dressed the likes of Hollywood royalty including Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, has died at 97, the luxury fashion house confirmed Friday.

The son of a milliner, Bohan was asked to lead the French label after his predecessor Yves Saint Laurent was drafted into the French military in 1960. He would go on to oversee the brand as artistic director for nearly three decades, from 1961 to 1989, delivering elegant and tasteful tailored looks for the modern woman.

