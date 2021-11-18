LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s Marauder Market food distribution for AV College students will take place today in Lancaster and Palmdale.
The program is open to all enrolled AV College students. A student ID is required. Students may start to line up at 9:30 a.m. Walk-up and drive-thru distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until while supplies last.
Food distribution at the Lancaster campus is at parking Lot A4, Ave. J-8 and 30th Street West.
Food distribution at the Palmdale Center, at 2301 East Palmdale Blvd., is on the sidewalk between the administration and instructional buildings.
