LANCASTER — With Barnes and Noble College set to take over operation of the money-losing Marauder Bookstore, Antelope Valley College trustees on June 14 unanimously approved a resolution to eliminate six classified bookstore positions and lay off the workers.
The positions to be eliminated include a bookstore textbook buyer, director of auxiliary services, accounting auxiliary services technician and bookstore assistants. It is not clear if Barnes and Noble will hire the affected employees. There is no requirement for Barnes and Noble to hire the affected employees, a college official said.
College officials said they have to provide notice of layoff of the positions. They are negotiating the effects of the layoffs with the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees.
“We are looking forward to a positive outcome of the negotiations with AVCFCE,” the official said.
Barnes and Noble College submitted the recommended bid in response to a request for proposal on behalf of AV College Auxiliary Services to take over operation of the bookstore.
The Barnes and Noble contract is still being negotiated. It will go before the board for final approval. The Marauder Bookstore will close at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A temporary “pop-up” bookstore shop will open in the Student Lounge starting Thursday before closing permanently on June 30. Barnes and Noble College is expected to begin operations on July 6.
