LANCASTER — Antelope Valley residents, along with those across Southern California, experienced extreme sticker shock when opening their Southern California Gas Co. bills earlier this year, as natural gas prices soared just as temperatures dropped.
The dramatic price spike — in some cases hundreds of dollars higher than usual — was brought about by a combination of factors affecting supply and demand converging at the same time, SoCalGas Public Affairs Manager Rob Duchow said, in a presentation to AV EDGE at its quarterly luncheon on Wednesday.
The spike, which has begun to lessen, was due to the much higher than usual prices for the natural gas itself, he said. This commodity cost, which SoCalGas pays to purchase the fuel, is passed on to customers directly, he said. A second portion of customers bills is the rate, approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, that covers the costs of delivering the gas to consumers.
Beginning in December, the price of the natural gas itself shot up, and that was reflected in January bills. According to a SoCalGas release, while average winter gas prices are $5 to $6 per unit, at the end of December they were as high as $50 per unit, and averaged about $42 per unit. The final price used to set the January SoCalGas bills was $34 per unit, according to the utility.
This spike is attributed to less gas stored on the West Coast, constrained supplies of gas coming into the western United States due to pipeline maintenance in Texas, fewer supplies coming from Canada and the Rocky Mountains and colder than normal temperatures on the West Coast creating a higher demand for natural gas for heating, Duchow said.
Gas prices have begun to retreat, which will be reflected in customers’ March bills. Natural gas prices for March are 80% lower than in January, he said.
The utility has a number of programs in place that may provide relief to customers. It moved up applying a $50 climate credit to bills to February and March instead of April when it is typically applied, Duchow said, and is delaying collection of delinquent bills indefinitely. It also added $1 million to the Gas Assistance Fund, which aids income-qualified customers with their bills.
This disruption in natural gas prices comes as SoCalGas is working toward new energy sources to provide its customers.
“We’re more than just a natural gas company; we’re an energy company,” Duchow said.
Until 10 years ago, all of SoCalGas’ supplies were fossil fuel natural gas, Duchow said. That has changed, with 5% of the supplies in renewable natural gas from methane collected from dairy farms, landfills or other sources.
The company has a goal to have 20% of its supply from renewable sources by 2030, and to meet the state’s goals of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, he said.
One way the utility is looking to meet those goals is a project called the Angeles Link, which would be a pipeline moving hydrogen produced somewhere in the Mojave Desert (the location is not yet known) into Los Angeles for use.
Hydrogen may be produced by separating the oxygen and hydrogen atoms in water by using excess electricity generated by other renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar. This energy is stored in the hydrogen for future use, either directly as hydrogen or blended with natural gas, Duchow said.
“Hydrogen is a much better storage of energy than a battery,” he said.
SoCalGas officials believe that eventually about a quarter of the company’s natural gas supply could be displaced by hydrogen in this manner.
There is no timeline yet for the Angeles Link project, which faces numerous regulatory hurdles, Duchow said. It is a long-term goal that will likely not be realized until sometime in the 2030s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.