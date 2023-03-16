AV EDGE

Southern California Gas Co. Public Affairs Manager Rob Duchow speaks to members of AV EDGE at its quarterly luncheon Wednesday about the winter price spike for natural gas and the utility’s plans for future renewable energy supplies.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley residents, along with those across Southern California, experienced extreme sticker shock when opening their Southern California Gas Co. bills earlier this year, as natural gas prices soared just as temperatures dropped.

The dramatic price spike — in some cases hundreds of dollars higher than usual — was brought about by a combination of factors affecting supply and demand converging at the same time, SoCalGas Public Affairs Manager Rob Duchow said, in a presentation to AV EDGE at its quarterly luncheon on Wednesday.

