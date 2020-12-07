HUNTINGTON BEACH — Many Californians were preparing Sunday for a new stay-at-home order that bars restaurant dining, shutters salons and limits retail in an effort to curb spiraling Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.
The new rules that take effect before midnight in the vast region of Southern California, much of the San Francisco Bay Area and a large swath of the Central Valley also prohibit residents from gathering with people not in their households. The state on Sunday reported a record number of new daily virus cases for the third consecutive day, with infections topping 30,000.
Some law enforcement officials said they don’t plan to enforce the rules and are counting on residents to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing to protect themselves during the pandemic. In Orange County, Sheriff Don Barnes said deputies would be dispatched to calls related to potential criminal acts and to protect life and property — not to solely enforce mask-wearing or these latest stay-at-home orders.
“Compliance with health orders is a matter of personal responsibility and not a matter of law enforcement,” Barnes said in a statement over the weekend. “Orange County Sheriff’s deputies will not be dispatched to, or respond to, calls for service to enforce compliance with face coverings, social gatherings, or stay-at-home orders only.”
Los Angeles County shattered its daily record of Coronavirus cases Sunday as another 10,528 infections were reported, the fifth time in the past six days that a new record has been set.
The county also reported 23 additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 449,851 cases and 7,909 fatalities. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus, already at an all-time high, rose from 2,769 on Saturday to 2,855.
The staggering numbers came with the entire Southern California region hours away from sweeping new health restrictions intended to stem the rapidly increasing number of hospitalizations and prevent intensive care units from being stretched to the breaking point.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “regional stay-at-home” order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% in the 11-county Southern California region after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.
The region’s available ICU capacity was 10.3% on Sunday, down from 12.5% Saturday and 13.1% Friday.
The Southern California region consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. With Coronavirus cases rising, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a plan to divide the state into five regions and use intensive care unit capacity as a trigger for widespread closures.
It is the most restrictive order since Newsom imposed the country’s first statewide stay-at-home rule in March and comes as California grapples with soaring COVID-19 infections that have driven hospitalizations above 9,700 and the seven-day positivity rate above 10%.
The rules are expected to affect about eight in 10 California residents and will remain in place at least three weeks, meaning the lockdown will cover the Christmas holiday.
California’s Department of Public Health imposed the order Saturday after intensive care unit capacity in Southern California and Central Valley hospitals fell below a 15% threshold. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties opted to do the same even before the state mandate kicks in for their region, and the measures there will last at least through Jan. 4, a week longer than the state’s timeline.
The explosive rise in infections began in October and is being blamed largely on people ignoring safety measures and socializing with others.
Under the measures, schools that are currently open can continue to provide in-person instruction. Retailers including supermarkets and shopping centers can operate with just 20% capacity while restaurant dining and hair and nail salons must close.
The order deals a blow to small businesses that have struggled to survive over nearly a year in which they were repeatedly ordered to close then allowed to reopen but with complex safety precautions. Many business owners have said they can’t afford to comply and questioned whether the virus was really spreading at their locations.
In a scathing rebuke of the latest orders, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco called the business closures ridiculous. “I believe that all jobs are essential to someone,” he said.
As of Sunday, the following areas reported COVID-19 cases and deaths:
• Palmdale: 8,818 cases and 85 deaths.
• Lancaster: 7,352 cases and 80 deaths (includes cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks).
• Lake Los Angeles: 521 cases and four deaths.
• Quartz Hill: 403 cases and 14 deaths.
• Sun Village: 311 cases and three deaths.
• Littlerock/Pearblossom: 169 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock: 164 cases and one death.
• Acton: 146 cases and three deaths.
• Agua Dulce: 67 cases and no deaths.
• Littlerock/Juniper Hills: 36 cases and no deaths.
• Leona Valley: 33 cases and no deaths.
• Pearblossom/Llano: 32 cases and one death.
• Elizabeth Lake: 21 cases and no deaths.
• Lake Hughes: 17 cases and no deaths.
• Llano: 14 cases and no deaths.
