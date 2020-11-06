An estimated 791,200 outstanding ballots from Tuesday’s election remain to be counted, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.
The estimate includes approximately 693,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 87,000 conditional voter registration ballots, 2,000 provisional ballots, and approximately 9,200 ballots that are write-ins, damaged, need to be remade, or require further review such as ballots missing a signature.
With so many ballots left to be counted, it is not clear when voters and candidates will know the results. In some close contests, including the 25th Congressional District race between Republican Rep. Mike Garcia and Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith, the gap narrowed significantly.
Smith lost significant ground against Garcia after Thursday’s update. Smith went from a 1,722-vote advantage to a 256-vote lead over Garcia for the 25th District seat, which includes parts of LA and Ventura counties. Smith collected 138.259 votes, or 50.0%, and Garcia had 138,003 votes, or 50.0%, according to the most recent information on the Secretary of State’s website.
Republican State Sen. Scott Wilk increased his lead over Democrat Kipp Mueller in the 21st Senate District race after Thursday’s update. Wilk had 147,804 votes, or 50.4% to Mueller’s 145,300 votes, or 49.6%. District 21 includes parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.
In local races, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District challenger Chad C. Wadsworth holds a 170-vote lead over appointed incumbent Brandon Roque for the short-term seat that expires Dec. 9, 2022.
Palmdale School District candidate Anthony Hunt holds a 528-vote lead over third-place finisher Marcos Alvarez for the second seat up for election on the Board.
The Registrar-Recorder will continue to accept vote-by-mail ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received through Nov. 20. These ballots are not included in the preliminary estimate.
All outstanding ballots are verified before being tallied. The numbers will adjust throughout the county’s official canvass period as they receive, process, and tally ballots. The next update is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. today. Updated results are typically posted online at lavote.net prior to 5 p.m. Due to the volume of ballots, processing times may vary.
Subsequent updates will be completed on Tuesdays and Fridays through Nov. 27, and Nov. 30, if needed.
The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is tentatively scheduled to certify the election results on Nov. 30. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled to declare the election officially concluded on Dec. 8.
