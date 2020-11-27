PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will host a free virtual manufacturing recruitment on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Recruiters are seeking to fill entry-level manufacturing positions in Palmdale such as MIG welders, machinists, hydraulic assemblers, and janitors.
Those wishing to participate in the event must register by Monday on Eventbrite at www.manufacturing_dec1.eventbrite.com/
Prospective candidates must also be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov/
The America’s Job Centers of California are a network of workforce experts that leverage funding and resources across the region. They provide high-value employment and training services at no cost to participants.
The Antelope Valley AJCC has sites in Palmdale (38510 Sierra Highway) and Lancaster (1420 West Ave. I).
For details, candidates are asked to contact David Santamaria by phone at 661-208-4954 or by email at dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org
