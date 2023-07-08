LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he won’t ask the state Supreme Court to block parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, paving the way for her release after serving 53 years in prison for two infamous murders.

In a brief statement, the governor’s office said an appeal was unlikely to succeed.

