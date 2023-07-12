Manson Follower Parole

Leslie Van Houten, 19, a member of Charles Manson’s “family,” who was convicted in the murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, is escorted by two deputy sheriffs as she leaves the courtroom in Los Angeles after a brief 1969 hearing. Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving 53 years.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, a former homecoming princess who at 19 helped carry out the shocking killings of a wealthy Los Angeles couple at the direction of the violent and manipulative cult leader, walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence.

Van Houten, now 73 years old, “was released to parole supervision,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

