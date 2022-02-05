LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding two identify theft suspects, each with an outstanding warrant for $50,000.
Darline Rodriguez is a 39-year-old Hispanic female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Manuel Navarro is a 25 year old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, seven inches and weighs 270 pounds.
Rodriguez and Navarro are wanted for allegedly stealing a debit card and using it to make purchases at several local businesses, authorities said.
Anyone knowing where they may be or having information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Maloney at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. Those who prefer to do so anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
