REDLANDS, Calif. — A Redlands police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife, early Sunday, authorities said.
The man, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, the city’s police department said in a Facebook post.
After a 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance, officers found the man waiting outside a home with a knife. He did not comply with commands to drop it and “made an overt act toward them with the weapon,” police said.
