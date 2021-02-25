ROSAMOND — A man was found dead in a travel trailer Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 40th Street West in regard to a deceased subject.
When they arrived, they discovered an unresponsive male adult in a travel trailer. He had trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name and age have not been released, pending next of kin notification.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
Because the investigation is in the preliminary stages, no additional information was available.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 6661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.