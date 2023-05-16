Congress Staff Attacked

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said on Monday that a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and then assaulted two members of his staff.

 Associated Press files

FAIRFAX, Va. — A man with a metal baseball bat walked into the northern Virginia office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly on Monday, asked for him, and struck two of his workers with the bat, including an intern in her first day on the job, police and the congressman said.

The attack marked the latest in a sharp uptick in violence aimed at lawmakers or those close to them.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Coming from the Associated Press, and the politician being a Democrat...The words "Staged" or "Jilted Lover" comes to mind.....IMHO

