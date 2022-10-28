LOS ANGELES — A South Los Angeles man whose cache of illegal fireworks blew up a neighborhood in a bungled police bomb squad detonation, injuring 17 people and displacing dozens, was sentenced, Wednesday, to five months in federal prison.

Arturo Ceja III, 27, was sentenced in federal court, more than a year after he pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of explosives, from Nevada to California, without a license.

