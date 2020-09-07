LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man who spent 19 years in prison for a gang-related shooting will be released, a judge ordered Friday.
Emon Barnes, 34, of Compton, is expected to be freed next week from San Quentin State Prison after the judge approved a re-sentencing request from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.
Barnes was 15 when he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for a 2001 shooting in his Los Angeles suburb. He was sentenced in adult court to 40 years to life in prison.
The case largely was based on testimony from a teenage shooting victim who identified Barnes but later recanted, according to the Project for the Innocent at Loyola Marymount University.
Prosecutors asked a judge to re-sentence Barnes to time served. California now bars 15-year-olds from facing adult sentences.
