LOS ANGELES — A felon from the Inland Empire who fired BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena nearly a dozen times was sentenced Monday to 2½ years in federal prison for interfering with women seeking abortions.

Richard Chamberlin, 53, of Ontario, was also ordered to pay $42,663 in restitution, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

