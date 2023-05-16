LOS ANGELES — A felon from the Inland Empire who fired BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena nearly a dozen times was sentenced Monday to 2½ years in federal prison for interfering with women seeking abortions.
Richard Chamberlin, 53, of Ontario, was also ordered to pay $42,663 in restitution, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
At the hearing, US District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald described Chamberlin’s string of BB gun attacks as a “reign of terror” and that Chamberlin had acted “in a calculated and cruel way” against Planned Parenthood, its staff, and patients.
Chamberlin admitted to carrying a loaded .22-caliber handgun during one of the attacks and also pleaded guilty last year to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
In his plea agreement, Chamberlin acknowledged driving past the clinic and firing his BB gun on at least 11 occasions between June 2020 and May 2021. He admitted that he intentionally conducted the attacks to intimidate and interfere with the clinic, its doctors, staff and patients specifically because the clinic was providing reproductive health services, including services related to the termination of pregnancies.
No one was injured in any of the shootings.
Beginning on June 27, 2020, Chamberlin’s attacks involved him firing BB pellets from his car. The attacks caused physical damage to the clinic, including shattered windows, and also served to unnerve clinic staff, Chamberlin admitted in his plea agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court.
