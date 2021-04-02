SANTA ROSA — A man who crashed his car into a homeless encampment in Santa Rosa, killing a woman and injuring a man before fleeing the scene on foot was arrested in Sacramento, authorities said.
Clifford Adams, 53, was arrested Tuesday after a fugitive recovery team spotted him and recognized him from photos and other information shared by the Santa Rosa Police Department, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin told the Press Democrat.
Detectives had issued an arrest warrant for Adams after he ran from the scene of the March 23 crash that killed Kellie Jones, 43, Mahurin said.
Police suspect Adams and another man were fighting late that night at the edge of the camp moments before Adams intentionally drove his car toward the man, striking him and causing leg injuries.
Jones, who was standing nearby, was also hit. She was pinned beneath the car, where she died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.