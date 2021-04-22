LANCASTER — Detectives from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an attempted theft suspect.
He allegedly tried to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a business.
Those with information are asked to contact Det. Taylor at Lancaster Station by calling 6661-948-8466. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, using the P3 Tips app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
