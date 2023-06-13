PALMDALE — A woman escaped serious injury Sunday when a man struck her with his car as she walked on a Palmdale street, knocked her down and groped her while attempting to kidnap her, authorities said Monday.
The attack played out at 2:37 p.m. Sunday at 10th Street East and Avenue S, Lt. Steve Sgrignoli of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told City News Service.
Arriving deputies learned the woman walked by the suspect’s car on the opposite side of the street, then he said something to her that she could not make out and ignored, Sgrignoli said.
The suspect then intentionally struck her from behind with his car, knocking her to the ground, the lieutenant said.
“The suspect exited his vehicle and picked her up, groping her private parts through her clothes,” Sgrignoli said.
The victim dropped to the ground, scratching the suspect as she went down, and the suspect got in his car and left, he said.
Video from the scene showed the emotional woman with an injury to her right knee and leg and paramedics putting her on a gurney for transport to a hospital for treatment.
If he is arrested, the man could be booked for suspicion of sexual battery and attempted kidnapping, Sgrignoli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.