Basquiat Art Investigation

A banner advertising an exhibit by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat hangs last year from the exterior of the Orlando Museum of Art in Florida, where a collection of Basquiat’s paintings were on display.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles auctioneer has agreed to plead guilty in a cross-country art fraud scheme where he created fake artwork and falsely attributed the paintings to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The paintings ultimately wound up at the Orlando Museum of Art in Florida before they were seized by federal agents last year in a scandal that roiled the museum and led to its CEO’s departure after he threatened an art expert and told her to “shut up.”

