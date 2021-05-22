CALIFORNIA CITY — A man who admitted to killing a Mojave woman in 2018 has agreed to plead guilty and accept a 28-year prison sentence.
Jonathan Rivera was accused in an attack on his 20-year-old girlfriend, Veronica Medina. An investigation revealed that she was driven to the location, stabbed multiple times and left to die.
He entered into a plea agreement with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office on May 13. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 15 in Bakersfield.
California City Police Officers were called to the desert area north of Poppy Boulevard, west of Mitchell Road, on Jan. 28, 2018, regarding a female stabbing victim.
CCPD officers, California City Fire and Hall’s Ambulance services paramedics arrived on scene and rendered life-saving measures, and the victim was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives were called to the scene and a murder investigation ensued.
