LANCASTER — Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the deaths of two teenagers found in their home last week.
The two juveniles’ bodies were found at approximately 7:50 a.m., Friday, after the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the residence in the 45000 block of Century Circle, for a suspected natural gas leak.
When Fire Department personnel arrived, they determined there was no gas leak. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and discovered the bodies of the 12 and 13-year-old.
“Detectives have learned that the deceased male and female both appeared to be suffering from lacerations and stab wounds,” LASD Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, said.
A man, woman and two children were questioned by homicide detectives.
The teens’ father Maurice Taylor Sr., 34, was booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of murder and held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to Ortiz.
Additionally, Taylor was charged with two counts of child endangerment on two additional children. His bail was then set at $4.2 million.
Due to COVID-19 procedures, Taylor was not in court on Tuesday and is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 21.
The deputy district attorney declined to charge him with the weapon enhancement in accordance with the new directive from the District Attorney’s Office.
