Car Falls Off Cliff

In this image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter rescue rescues four people, Monday, after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, near an area known as Devil’s Slide.

MONTARA, Calif. — The driver of a Tesla that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult, intentionally caused the crash and has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said, Tuesday.

Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into San Mateo County Jail after he’s released from a hospital, the highway patrol said in a statement. It wasn’t immediately known if Patel has an attorney.

