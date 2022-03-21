SAN DIEGO — A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego, two weeks ago, authorities said.
Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area when someone in another vehicle opened fire, the California Highway Patrol said.
Williams was shot and later died. Two passengers in the car with her were not hurt.
The suspect was arrested, Saturday, at his home in La Mesa after investigators served a search warrant, said highway patrol spokesman Jake Sanchez.
During the arrest, authorities recovered what they believe to be the weapon used in the shooting, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.