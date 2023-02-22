PALMDALE — A man was in the hospital after he was struck by a train Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The collision occurred about 5:50 p.m. on Palmdale Boulevard between Sierra Highway and Sixth Street East, according to Lt. Jeffrey Rhea of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The man was rushed by ambulance to Antelope Valley Medical Center, Rhea said.
He was unconscious so deputies have yet to talk to him about what happened, the lieutenant said.
A news videographer at the scene said the man had severe trauma to his extremities.
The Palmdale Boulevard railroad crossing was blocked for several hours after the incident.
