Pedestrian struck

Union Pacific employees inspect a freight train and railroad tracks Monday night after the train struck a pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital due to his injuries.

 JOHN WISE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — A man was in the hospital after he was struck by a train Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

The collision occurred about 5:50 p.m. on Palmdale Boulevard between Sierra Highway and Sixth Street East, according to Lt. Jeffrey Rhea of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.