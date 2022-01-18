LOS ANGELES — A man is suing the promoters of the 2020 One Love Cali Reggae Fest at the Queen Mary Events Park in Long Beach, alleging he was injured when he tripped on a black taped cable stretched across a walkway of the same color, making the cable hard to see.
Timothy Donnelly’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Anschutz Entertainment Group and its subsidiaries, AEG Presents LLC and Goldenvoice LLC, alleges negligence and premises liability. Donnelly seeks unspecified damages in the suit brought, Friday.
An AEG representative could not be immediately reached.
Donnelly was present at the concert for business reasons on Feb. 9, 2020, when he allegedly tripped on the taped cable, which is depicted in a photo included in the lawsuit.
